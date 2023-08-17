Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.57% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $42,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,293,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,893,000.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 118,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

