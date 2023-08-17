Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $11.30

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $104.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00039838 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,708,457 coins and its circulating supply is 343,989,007 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

