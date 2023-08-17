Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.72. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 67,829 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $495.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

