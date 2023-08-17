Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.72. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 67,829 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUTL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $495.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.