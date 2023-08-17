Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.89. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 200,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

