Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 417,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

