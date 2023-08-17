Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,630,976.31 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $1,630,976.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,453,194.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.12.

On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $1,648,282.41.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05.

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

Shares of TEAM opened at $186.97 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

