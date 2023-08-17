Athena Investment Management Has $746,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

