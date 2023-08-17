ASD Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. ASD has a market cap of $28.49 million and $3.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,729.78 or 0.99977175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04449906 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,292,273.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

