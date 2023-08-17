Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.63 and traded as low as C$7.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 530,606 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.62.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

