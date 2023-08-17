Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $65.26 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $65.26 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

