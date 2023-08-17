AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of APP stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 644.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,485,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,485,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,112,381 shares of company stock valued at $717,874,432. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

