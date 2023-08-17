Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $566,054.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

