APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd Sells 2,598,609 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APi Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE APG opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,587,000 after purchasing an additional 409,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 219.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $421,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 234.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

