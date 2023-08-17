Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ANVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 6,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

