Analyzing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and PaySign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.08 billion 0.03 -$415.58 million N/A N/A PaySign $38.03 million 2.66 $1.03 million $0.03 64.02

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

PaySign has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -33.01% N/A -43.34% PaySign 3.07% 8.15% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PaySign beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

