Analyzing Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group and Aecon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aecon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. Aecon Group has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than SNC-Lavalin Group.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Aecon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Aecon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 16.52 Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 22.00

SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Aecon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aecon Group beats SNC-Lavalin Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

