American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

