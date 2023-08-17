American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,435,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $236,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.99. 1,052,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

