American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $266,750.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 398,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,359. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

