American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

