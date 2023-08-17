Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

AMZN traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,622,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,721,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 831.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 43,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.