Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,617,963 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,617,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,415.56 ($12,607.50).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Alasdair Cooke bought 2,119,037 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,309.41 ($15,135.98).
- On Thursday, July 20th, Alasdair Cooke 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock.
Alma Metals Stock Performance
About Alma Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alma Metals
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.