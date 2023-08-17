Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 1,617,963 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,617,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,415.56 ($12,607.50).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Alasdair Cooke bought 2,119,037 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,309.41 ($15,135.98).

On Thursday, July 20th, Alasdair Cooke 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock.

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

