Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

