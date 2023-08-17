Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
ERC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 28,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,403. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
