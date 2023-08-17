Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OROCF. HSBC downgraded Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

