Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. 850,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,861. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

