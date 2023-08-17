Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 850,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,861. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.