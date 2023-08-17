AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,744. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

