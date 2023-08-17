Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 47.86 ($0.61). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.61), with a volume of 577,825 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market cap of £249.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 40,957 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($25,458.49). In related news, insider Andrew Franklin purchased 50,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($31,693.67). Also, insider Jo Le Couilliard purchased 40,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($25,458.49). Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

