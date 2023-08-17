Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $801.17 million and approximately $58.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,825,705,307 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

