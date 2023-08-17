Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $731.30 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $731.30 million and $62.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,826,927,093 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

