Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 434,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,085. The company has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.