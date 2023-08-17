Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

ALDX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 434,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,085. The company has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

