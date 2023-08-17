Alchemix USD Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $195.27 million and $86.89 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.

The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).

The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

Alchemix USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

