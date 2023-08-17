Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Ramos Sells 8,735 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 34.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.