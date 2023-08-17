Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Ramos Sells 8,735 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.
Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.
Institutional Trading of Alarm.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALRM
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.