Aion Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Aion has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $320.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00164544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

