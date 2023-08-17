Aion (AION) Price Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Aion has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,870.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00161494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003487 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

