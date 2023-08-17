agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50.

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50.

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in agilon health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

