Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,614. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.