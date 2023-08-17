Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 852,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,194. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

