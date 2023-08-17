AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.23. 2,945,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,310. The company has a market cap of $265.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.