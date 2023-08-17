AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 2,858,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,829. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

