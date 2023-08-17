75,439 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of HON opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

