74,214 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,681,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.70. 505,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.