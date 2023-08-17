7,085 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 467,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,800. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

