3,750 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $293.93. The company had a trading volume of 192,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,772. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

