30,619 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 636,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,170. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

