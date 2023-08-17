279,779 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 279,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

