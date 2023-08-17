25,873 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

