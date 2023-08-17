23,382 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.67. 225,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

