21,554 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.24. 124,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,530. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

